 2023 World Jump Rope Championships Kicks off Sunday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KRDO)-- The International Jump Rope Union (IJRU) announced a partnership with the Colorado Springs Airport as an Official Sponsor for the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

According to the Colorado Springs Airport, the event will be July 16-23, 2023, at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It's expected that 3,000 participants (athletes, coaches and officials) from more than 30 countries and will mark the first time the event will be held in Colorado Springs.

”When selecting Colorado Springs as the host for our World Championships, one of the things that stood out was the community and the ease of travel and the closeness of the airport to downtown hotels and the competition venues,” said IJRU President Shaun Hamilton. “Making travel easier for our athletes and teams is a huge benefit to improving the mind-blowing performances you will see from our sport.”



Featured events include:

Double Dutch Contest – urban culture fuses with acrobatics, dance and music

Single Rope and Double Dutch Speed – the fastest jumpers alive

Single Rope and Double Dutch Freestyle – acrobatics with unlimited skill combinations and endurance

The IJRU and the Colorado Springs Airport partnership will be showcased at the Ed Robson Arena on the Colorado College campus. The event will mark the first major international event to be hosted in the Ed Robson Arena.

For more information on the International Jump Rope Union, click here.