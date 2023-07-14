118th El Paso County Fair begins Saturday in Calhan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- "A Summer to Remember" is the theme of the upcoming county fair, starting Saturday and continuing through next weekend at the county fairgrounds.

KRDO

Along with the traditional agricultural and livestock exhibits which have been the backbone of the fair since 1905, visitors can choose from other entertainment such as a laser light show, a live butterfly exhibit, a bubble show and a performance by an acrobatic team.

As usual, carnival rides will be available at the fair; organizers said that this is the second straight year a California amusement company has provided them.

'It's getting harder to find carnivals because 60% of them went out of business during the pandemic," said fair supervisor Andschana Aljets. "We were lucky to get this one."

Live music, a rodeo, a car show, the always-popular demolition derby, and a variety of food and product vendors will be on hand at the fair.

KRDO

Aljets said that she expects attendance this year to reach the average number of 25,000.

The fair also will offer days with special discounts and free admission for certain groups; for more information, visit: https://www.elpasocountyfair.com/.