Fountain seeks to become 7th member of Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- This city 15 miles south of Colorado Springs is going through the process of joining the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, an association of six local municipalities in which residents pay an additional 1% sales tax for road, street and transit improvements.

The PPRTA formed in 2004 after approval by voters in each participating municipality; its members are Colorado Springs, unincorporated El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.

Of the annual tax revenue, 55% is devoted to capital projects, 35% to maintenance projects and 10% to transit projects.

Last fall, voters in member communities approved extending the capital portion of the tax through 2034; it was the second time that voters passed an extension by a margin of around 80%.

Calhan was the most recent addition to the PPRTA, joining in November 2021.

KRDO will talk with Fountain officials about why they want to join the PPRTA and what projects they hope to start and complete with the funding.