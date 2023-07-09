Scammers going door to door posing as utility workers, Colorado Springs Utilities says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Springs Utilities is warning customers about a scam where people are pretending to be employees of the utility.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, scammers are going up to customer's doors, and threatening to turn off their utilities, unless they pay up immediately.

Twitter: Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Utilities says its staff does not go door to door, adding that the police are aware of this and actively investigating the claim.

Neighbors have posted on Nextdoor this week, making similar allegations.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities website, if anyone shows up at your door saying they are with the utility, you should ask to see their photo identification with an identification number.