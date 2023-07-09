Skip to Content
Top Stories

Scammers going door to door posing as utility workers, Colorado Springs Utilities says

By
today at 7:53 PM
Published 7:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Springs Utilities is warning customers about a scam where people are pretending to be employees of the utility.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, scammers are going up to customer's doors, and threatening to turn off their utilities, unless they pay up immediately.

Twitter: Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Utilities says its staff does not go door to door, adding that the police are aware of this and actively investigating the claim.

Neighbors have posted on Nextdoor this week, making similar allegations.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities website, if anyone shows up at your door saying they are with the utility, you should ask to see their photo identification with an identification number. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content