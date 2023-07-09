Man escapes police pursuit, then returns to crime scene next day, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Two suspects were arrested Thursday, believed to be connected to several copper thefts and burglaries across Colorado Springs.

The arrests came after a facilities maintenance worker at the Union Printers Home said they had noticed three people inside the building stripping electrical wires. Officers with Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) claim they chased after the trio, but were only able to arrest two of them.

But on Friday, even after the initial arrests of Angel Wallace and Anthony Hazzard, CSPD said the third suspect returned to the Union Printers Home. This time, CSPD says Darrell Oliver Jr. was cutting more copper pipes and wiring from the buildings.

CSPD officers said they saw Oliver sneak onto the property, and the officers followed him into the building. The police officers claimed they could hear what they thought were power tools, cutting through metal pipes. They then arrested Oliver, and claim his actions were connected to the arrests on Thursday.

According to CSPD, it's estimated the total damage and theft of the wires is well over $250,000. Detectives also believe these suspects are responsible for other large copper thefts and burglaries in Colorado Springs. Investigators are working to connect the crimes.