Farmers, infrastructure affected by heavy rain, flooding in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Flooding from heavy rain and the Arkansas River closed some roads Wednesday and left some crops flooded in the fields, as residents prepared for the possibility of more rain Thursday.

KRDO

U.S. 50 in La Junta was closed for several hours because of flooding under a railroad overpass, stranding several vehicles; one disabled car remained at the scene Thursday but the highway has since reopened.

KRDO

Sections of U.S. 50 and Highway 194 in neighboring Bent County were also temporarily closed due to flooding but have since reopened.

Authorities say that the proximity to the river mean that flooding can happen suddenly and be widespread, but usually recedes quickly.

KRDO

High water also is affecting cantaloupes, watermelons and alfalfa in farmers' fields, making it difficult for them to harvest the first fruits of the season in time for the first roadside market sales this weekend.

One farmer said that the wet weather has put the industry a week or two behind but still expects a good year for crops.

KRDO

The rainy weather is ruining hay that provides food for livestock.