Arrest-fundraiser in Pueblo raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police officers were spotted arresting someone at the northside Walmart - but it was no shoplifter. This was actually part of a fundraising effort to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

Monday, the Pueblo Police Department "arrested" Walmart manager Jesse Dauenhauer. He was locked up, orange jumpsuit and all.

He had to solicit donations from coworkers and family members to bail himself out. He ended up raising $2,200 in just 90 minutes for the Children's Miracle Network.

The organization provides free hospital care to families in need.

The donation isn't over yet, people have until July 14, 2023, to help the Children's Miracle Network. To donate, visit the Walmart on Dillon Drive in Pueblo.