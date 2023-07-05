More hail possible Wednesday could add to existing damage, lead to more roof repairs, replacements in Colorado Springs area.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As dark clouds bring the threat of more hailstorms Wednesday, many homeowners have just recently had roofs replaced -- or still await replacement -- from previous hailstorms this spring and summer.

Roofing companies are so busy that they're booked weeks in advance, and the demand for their services could reduce the supply of building materials.

One company recommends that you hire a local, professional, licensed firm to inspect your roof for hail damage; some companies -- but not all -- offer free inspections.

But you can also inspect your own roof, if you know what to look for; however, professionals say that a homeowner's visual inspection doesn't always reveal every problem that a roof may have.

Some homeowners are choosing to pay a bit more to have high-impact roofing shingles installed, which offer more protection that more common asphalt shingles.

