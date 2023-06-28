Home intruder shot by resident near Bear Creek Regional Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say they were originally called to the scene for a burglary.

When they arrived at Nebula Court, the homeowner reportedly told them that an unknown man had entered his home. According to police, the homeowner fired his gun and hit the intruder.

The man fled the scene but was later found by officers who treated his injuries. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken over this case.