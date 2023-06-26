Updating what’s next for Club Q in Colorado Springs after mass shooter pleads guilty Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Now that Anderson Aldrich has pleaded guilty and been convicted in the November 2022 mass shooting at the popular LGBTQIA+ nightclub on Academy Boulevard, many people are wondering if and when the club will reopen and what changes will be made to prevent a similar tragedy.

In February, Club Q owners and management announced plans to rebuild and reopen sometime this fall; the plans include what's described as "enhanced security measures, new screening technology and a hardened space."

Club leadership said that it is working with local, state and federal agencies on the new security measures and hope they can become a model for similar establishments across the country.

Club Q

The club hired HB&A, a Colorado Springs architectural and planning firm, to oversee the rebuilding; the club also has created an advisory and development team that includes at least two of the shooting victims.

The rebuilding cost has yet to be announced.

Club Q

Meanwhile, Club Q revealed plans in April for a permanent on-site memorial to the five people killed and 17 injured by gunfire; it will include a security wall and is scheduled for completion around the same time that the club itself reopens.

As of Monday, 452 people have donated nearly $67,000 toward the $300,000 cost of the memorial.

Club Q

While the Club Q community hopes that Aldrich's guilty plea will provide closure and bring them together, there remains some lingering resentment of club leadership by several surviving victims and family members -- partly because of how the club has distributed thousands of dollars in donations meant for victims' families.

Some of that sentiment was expressed during interviews after Aldrich's court appearance.

