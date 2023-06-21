Pikes Peak Range Riders celebrate 75th anniversary this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning's annual downtown Street Breakfast was just the start of this week's celebration of the Pikes Peak Range Riders, an organization that started in 1949.

Pikes Peak Library District

The PPRR are a group of area businessmen, civic leaders and ranchers who participate in events every June to support and promote Western heritage, the yearly Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, and the local military.

Recently, the group has added a mission of supporting youth equestrian and agricultural activities at its facility, the Latigo Trails Equestrian Center, near the El Paso/Elbert county line.

Latigo Trails Equestrian Center

To commemorate this year's 75th anniversary, around 140 members will -- after finishing their ride at the Street Breakfast -- travel to Latigo and sponsor lunch, a ranch rodeo and dinner for members and their families Wednesday.

"This will be a bit different for us this year," said Jeff Renehan, this year's group leader.

KRDO

Traditionally, members travel to private property in southern Colorado to establish a campsite and ride to and from different locations in that area.

However, in recent years, it has become more challenging for the group to find private landowners who will provide access for the event.

KRDO

On Thursday and Friday, members will ride to and from Banning Lewis Ranch on the northeastern border of Colorado Springs.

"This may be our last chance to ride on this historic property as they progress with their development," Renehan explained.