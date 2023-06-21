Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast kicks off rodeo season in Pikes Peak region

By
Updated
today at 8:37 AM
Published 8:19 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast returned to the Pikes Peak Area to kick off the rodeo season.

The long-standing tradition has been happening since the 1930s. In 1936, about 35 people gathered together and served breakfast from an old chuck wagon.

Today, the breakfast honors the region's western roots while also bringing the community together. The Western Street Breakfast also raises money to support local military families.

The delicious hot breakfast was served for $5, with children five and under eating free. Food is served until 9 a.m.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes departed on horseback at 8 a.m.

The breakfast also included performances by Colorado Springs Conservatory, Exit West, Flying W Wranglers, and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers.

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content