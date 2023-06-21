Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast kicks off rodeo season in Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast returned to the Pikes Peak Area to kick off the rodeo season.

The long-standing tradition has been happening since the 1930s. In 1936, about 35 people gathered together and served breakfast from an old chuck wagon.

Today, the breakfast honors the region's western roots while also bringing the community together. The Western Street Breakfast also raises money to support local military families.

The delicious hot breakfast was served for $5, with children five and under eating free. Food is served until 9 a.m.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes departed on horseback at 8 a.m.

The breakfast also included performances by Colorado Springs Conservatory, Exit West, Flying W Wranglers, and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers.