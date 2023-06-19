Skip to Content
Preparations begin Monday for 101st annual Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

City of Colorado Springs
Published 11:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As drivers and organizers prepare for the "Race to the Clouds" on Sunday, they'll be seeing more snow on the Pikes Peak summit that we've often had this late in June.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is contacting officials Monday to learn if snow from frequent storms this spring will have an impact on set-up operations.

Race car registration and inspection starts Monday, and qualifying runs up the Pikes Peak Highway will occur Tuesday through Thursday.

The popular Fan Fest race event will be held Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. downtown; the highway closes for the race at 6 p.m. Saturday and the race officially starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the event are sold out.

For more information, visit: https://ppihc.org/.

