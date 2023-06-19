Man found dead after early morning shooting on Pueblo’s lower east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A homicide investigation is underway on Pueblo's lower east side.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of E. River St. came in at 6:42 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. The name of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

PPD said officers are interviewing several people about the shooting.

One neighbor said that she awoke to the sound of around ten gunshots; another neighbor said that he believes he knows who the victim was.

"He lives a block over, snd his wife is expecting a baby," the second neighbor said. "So, I feel for her."

Another neighbor commented on how rough the area is to live in because of crime.

According to the PPD, this is the tenth homicide in Pueblo so far in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719)-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.