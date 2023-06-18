Skip to Content
Top Stories

Overnight road work begins Monday on I-25 South from Colorado Springs to Fountain

CDOT
By
Updated
today at 6:00 PM
Published 5:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Starting Monday night, the right lane on Interstate 25 South from South Academy Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue will be closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Overnight traffic will be kept out of the lane so crews can install new structures for road signs.

The lane closure starts at 7 p.m. Monday and will last until 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The closures will last until June 23, CDOT says.

Then on Saturday, the lane will open up again at 9 a.m.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are advised to be extra careful, using slower speeds while traveling in the new traffic pattern.   

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content