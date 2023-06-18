Overnight road work begins Monday on I-25 South from Colorado Springs to Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Starting Monday night, the right lane on Interstate 25 South from South Academy Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue will be closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Overnight traffic will be kept out of the lane so crews can install new structures for road signs.

The lane closure starts at 7 p.m. Monday and will last until 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The closures will last until June 23, CDOT says.

Then on Saturday, the lane will open up again at 9 a.m.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are advised to be extra careful, using slower speeds while traveling in the new traffic pattern.