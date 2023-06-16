Weather could increase mosquito population in Fountain area this summer

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- This town south of Colorado Springs is the only municipality in El Paso County that sprays neighborhoods for mosquito control every summer, but recent and upcoming weather conditions could lead to more biting and itching for residents.

A Fountain official said Friday that the recent rainy weather, combined with an increase in vegetation and warmer weather expected next week, will likely multiply the number of mosquitoes.

Fountain began its annual spraying program early last week; it's done Monday through Thursdays between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. when mosquitoes are most active and people are generally indoors.

The town spends around $42,000 annually on spraying.

Some residents said that they didn't know about the spraying program, but are glad it's being done.

Experts advise that you drain any standing pools or containers of water, and keep grasses and weeds mowed, to limit the number of mosquitoes on your property.

Keeping and using insect repellent in known mosquito-infested areas will also provide protection from the bloodthirsty bugs.