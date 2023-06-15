Skip to Content
Top Stories

Gov. Polis to deliver regional version of State of the State address Thursday in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 11:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Weidner Field, the city's new soccer stadium, will host a visit from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for a speech Thursday afternoon.

KRDO

Polis is scheduled to deliver a localized version of his annual State of the State address on the field at 3 p.m.; in case of rain, the event will be held in a room at the stadium.

The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring event, and an audience of around 400 is expected to attend.

KRDO

After the speech, Polis will visit the Colorado Springs Police Department's training academy, which received state funding for officer recruitment, retention and training.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have a crew covering the event and will provide full reports tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content