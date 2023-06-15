Gov. Polis to deliver regional version of State of the State address Thursday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Weidner Field, the city's new soccer stadium, will host a visit from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for a speech Thursday afternoon.

Polis is scheduled to deliver a localized version of his annual State of the State address on the field at 3 p.m.; in case of rain, the event will be held in a room at the stadium.

The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring event, and an audience of around 400 is expected to attend.

After the speech, Polis will visit the Colorado Springs Police Department's training academy, which received state funding for officer recruitment, retention and training.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have a crew covering the event and will provide full reports tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.