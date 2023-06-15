Club Q shooting suspect: ‘I have to take responsibility’, AP reports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect accused of killing five people during a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is expected to take a plea, several survivors told The Associated Press.

"I have to take responsibility for what happened," is what the suspected shooter allegedly said while having jailhouse conversations with AP reporters.

KRDO has reached out to both the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office and to Public Defenders representing the alleged shooter to independently confirm a plea deal is being offered, however, KRDO has not yet herd back from either party.

The AP said it also reached out for comment but federal and state authorities and defense attorneys declined to comment on a possible deal.

In late November, a suspect killed five people and injured 17 others at Club Q. According to court documents, the accused killer faces 305 charges. Those include Murder in the First-Degree, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime-causing bodily injury.

