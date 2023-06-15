Championship Nuggets parade preparations underway

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some crowd control measures are already in place, including street closures along the parade route.

Navigating that part of the city is already a difficult task, and it should only be expected to get worse. Lots of people have already made their way to the city in order to secure their place along the parade route.

We'll have live coverage of the parade starting at 10:00 this morning. Then, at approximately 11:30, we'll go wall-to-wall with coverage on TV and online.