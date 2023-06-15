Skip to Content
Top Stories

Championship Nuggets parade preparations underway

By
Published 5:54 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some crowd control measures are already in place, including street closures along the parade route.

Navigating that part of the city is already a difficult task, and it should only be expected to get worse. Lots of people have already made their way to the city in order to secure their place along the parade route.

We'll have live coverage of the parade starting at 10:00 this morning. Then, at approximately 11:30, we'll go wall-to-wall with coverage on TV and online.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KRDO-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content