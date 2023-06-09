Ellicott is one of two southern Colorado school districts to receive free security equipment Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On what's normally a quiet, uneventful day during summer break from school, Ellicott's three schools were bustling with activity Friday.

More than 100 volunteers are spending the day installing sensors and security cameras to upgrade the existing systems at Ellicott's high, middle and elementary schools.

The free equipment and installation are provided by Convergint, an international security technology corporation, as part of its 22nd annual Social Responsibility Day for more than 200 offices -- including one in metro Denver -- and over 9,200 employee volunteers.

The tradition began in response to the February 2018 shooting at Parkland High School in Florida; the incident left 17 dead and 17 more injured.

In addition to improved cameras In Ellicott, volunteers also installed bathroom sensors that will warn school staff of vaping, marijuana use and even aggressive behavior that could lead to fights or confrontations.

One of the volunteers was a man who grew up in Ellicott and returned for the first time in more than 15 years.

Ellicott and Centennial R-1 in the San Luis Valley are two of the four Colorado school districts benefitting from Convergint's donation, which totals $3 million for participating school districts this year.