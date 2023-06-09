Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assoc. gives bins of teddy bears to Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Friday morning, bikers, trucks, and cars drove through the Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs parking lot, dropping off hundreds of teddy bears for patients.

The president of the local chapter of the Combat Military Veteran's Association told KRDO the idea popped into her head a year ago. That's when Petra Fischer began contacting chapters all over the world for the drive.

Around 180 bikers responded while others came with giant bags full of teddy bears in their trunks.

Cherish Rogers, nine, chose a bear for herself and a camouflage bear for her brother, who's undergoing chemo treatment at the hospital.

She said she picked that bear because her brother dreams of joining the military.

The bears will be distributed throughout the year to patients receiving treatment.