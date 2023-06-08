Black Forest residents respond to apparent beetle infestation of trees

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trees that survived the Black Forest Fire ten years ago are now under attack by beetles.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has learned that some homeowners, instead of trying to save trees at risk, are simply cutting them down.

The extent of this apparent beetle infestation is unclear; similar infestations have wiped out miles of forests across Colorado as trees have been weakened by drought.

Trees killed by beetles can also become potential fuel for wildfires.

KRDO is working to gather more details on the situation.