Family Law Day hosted by 4th Judicial District offers free services with family law attorneys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)--The 4th Judicial District (for El Paso and Teller counties) will be hosting a Family Law Day to offer free services including one-on-one meetings with family law attorneys, classes, and presentations.

The event will be held Friday, June 9, and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon Street.

The event will include classes offered on subjects ranging from child support and maintenance, divorce and allocation of parental responsibilities, and parenting plans.

A panel discussion titled, “What Judges Want to Hear,” will also be available to attend.

To register for a free 15-minute session for legal advice from a family-law attorney, you can visit the link here.

For further information about the event you can email familylawday@gmail.com.