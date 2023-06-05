Colorado Springs’ incoming mayor wants more pothole, sidewalk repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Expanded street paving and stormwater improvements were two major accomplishments by departing Mayor John Suthers, and his successor has other public works upgrades in mind.

At the end of a news conference last week to reveal the blueprint for his first 100 days in office, Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade said that he'd like to see more repairs to potholes and sidewalks.

"Potholes and sidewalks are two of most common concerns I hear about from residents," he told KRDO as he was leaving the event. "I know the city has already been doing work on those, but we need to do more."

In 2015, potholes had become such a concern that Suthers campaigned for his first term on a sales tax increase -- the 2C program -- to expand paving over a ten-year period; voters approved the measure and the program is now in its eighth year.

However, public works officials have always emphasized that 2C would repave only a third of city streets by the end of 2025, leaving the potential for more pothole development and repair.

Officials previously said that the number of potholes is caused by several factors, including the addition of more streets as the city grows and the addition of more crews who can respond to repairs sooner.

Public works has also created test strips of new paving materials and techniques, to learn if they can save money or be more effective on a wider scale.

In 2017, Suthers also convinced voters to resume a fee for stormwater infrastructure; the fee was enacted in 2010 but proved so unpopular that the City Council rescinded it the following year.