USAFA Graduation to heavily impact traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Roads leading to the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony are anticipated to face heavy traffic today. With over 900 AFA cadets graduating today traffic delays are likely this afternoon on I-25.

President Joe Biden is in Colorado Springs and will be giving today’s commencement speech to the 2023 AFA class.

The overlook at InterQuest Parkway, which provides a view of the Academy, will be closed during the Thunderbirds air show that's currently scheduled to happen between 12:30 and 1 PM.

Drivers are advised not to pull over on the shoulders of I-25, as indicated by flashing signs along the stretch between Monument and the Woodmen exit.

Good news for those unable to attend in person, as live coverage of the graduation, including the air show, will be available throughout the day on KRDO.com throughout the day.

Stadium Boulevard and a portion of Academy Drive will be closed from 11:30 AM to 4 PM.

Although the travel plan for the President Joe Biden’s to the Air Force Academy today remains undisclosed, past presidential visits indicate that traffic backups are likely on I-25.

Commuters should expect possible delays on major roadways, including I-25 between the MLK Bypass and the Academy exit.

It’s best to leave early and account for potential delays due to the increased Air Force Academy traffic.

Stay tuned to KRDO NewsChannel 13 for live updates on the traffic situation and the Air Force Academy graduation. You can watch the ceremony and Thunderbirds show live on KRDO.com today starting around 9:30.