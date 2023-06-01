Littleton Starbucks expresses desire to unionize

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff of a Littleton Starbucks is announcing their intention to unionize. If successful, they would become the 11th Starbucks in Colorado to do so.

They filed the formal petition for a union election yesterday. The hope is to join Starbucks Workers United.

In a letter to their store owner, staff members said that worker hours had been systematically cut. They also said workers lack a voice and representation that focuses on their best interests.

At least two locations in Colorado Springs attempted to unionize in the last year. The Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Dr. Starbucks eventually ended with a 50-50 split vote on unionization. The location on South Nevada Ave did successfully unionize, but the store ultimately closed later in the year.