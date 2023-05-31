Colorado Springs’ mayor-elect outlines 100-day plan, reveals chief of staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Ahead of his swearing-in next week as the city's new mayor, Yemi Mobolade held a news conference Tuesday to announce his plans for his first 100 days in office.

Mobolade told an audience at the Chamber of Commerce office downtown, that he has three primary objectives: Improving the support and relationship with elected leaders and government officials; seek more citizen involvement and strengthen public confidence; and address the city's most pressing issues.

The latter involves a focus on public safety, homelessness and job creation.

Mobolade also revealed that his chief of staff will be Jamie Fabos, former director of city communications and Mayor John Suthers, who recently was working in communications for Colorado Springs Utilities.

Acknowledging Suthers' public works accomplishments -- such as convincing voters to approve a sales tax increase for expanded street paving, and passing a fee to maintain stormwater infrastructure -- Mobolade said that he will ask city crews to increase pothole repair and sidewalk upgrades.

"Potholes and sidewalks are two of most common concerns I hear about from residents," he remarked. "I know the city has already been doing work on those, but we need to do more."