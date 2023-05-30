Thunderbirds arrive, cadets reflect on past & future as Air Force Academy graduation approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This marks the 70th anniversary of the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron, and the team arrived Tuesday to prepare for Thursday's ceremonial send-off for Air Force Academy's class of 2023.

After checking in at Peterson Air Force Base, the squadron conducted a survey -- flying over the Academy and the performance area above Falcon Stadium, where the commencement exercises will occur.

The roar of six F-16 jets and smoke trails symbolize the first farewell to the Class of 2023 and comes just a few weeks before the Class of 2027 arrives.

Academy officials also made a select group of Cadets 1st Class (graduates) available for media interviews; they took time to reflect on their challenging four-year academic experience, and look ahead to their assignments to start their military careers.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend graduation ceremonies Thursday.