Traffic accident involving natural gas leak prompts clean-up efforts from hazmat crews in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a traffic accident that is prompting repair efforts from hazmat crew members.

KRDO

The traffic accident occurred just around 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 650 North Murray Boulevard, and involved a vehicle that hit a natural gas meter at the Aspire Apartments a few blocks north of the Platte Avenue intersection.

As of now, crews with CSFD tweeted they successfully shut down the flow of natural gas that was leaking from the meter:

#Coloradospringsfire #WorkingHazmat 650 N Murray. Traffic accident with a vehicle striking a natural gas meter. CSFD crews have successfully shut down the flow of natural gas. No PIO available on scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 29, 2023

KRDO KRDO

KRDO KRDO

Repair crews said that gas service is shut off to the affected apartment building until repairs are completed Monday evening.

KRDO

Police temporarily diverted traffic around an entrance to the complex where the meter was damaged.