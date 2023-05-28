Several people assaulted in fights at Colorado Springs softball tournament, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The police were called to a softball tournament in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon after a set of fights.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they were called to a disturbance at the Sky View Sports Complex at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, but the fight had ended by the time police arrived, and some of the people involved had left the park.

The police department said officers then left the area.

But about 10 minutes later, someone called CSPD saying there was a large fight and a possible stabbing at the park.

Police then went back to the park, and say that the first fight was related to the second fight. But once again, the fight ended and some people left before police officers arrived.

During the second fight, police claim a man flashed a gun at another person, but officers determined that nobody had actually been stabbed.

Officers noted, "several individuals" were assaulted, but nobody was arrested.

Police say they are continuing to investigate what happened.

Sky View Sports Complex is a city-owned softball complex.