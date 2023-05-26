Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Storms more robust Friday than previous days, potential for larger hail

Our storms will be more robust today than on previous days this week. Large hail is possible after 2 p.m. (quarter size or larger) alongside strong winds.

TODAY: Highs this afternoon will max out in the upper-70s and low-80s.  Showers and thunderstorms will fire up after the 1 o'clock hour and last through the evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Saturday morning lows will dip into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Quieter weather for Saturday and Sunday with just isolated thunderstorms chances. Highs Saturday and Sundy will top out in the upper-70s and mid-80s.  For Memorial day on Monday our chances for afternoon storms will begin to tic upwards. And afternoon storms can be expected through the middle of next week. 

