Snow to limit parking on Pikes Peak summit for Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials say that snowdrifts of at least 10 feet will limit parking on the summit of America's Mountain during one of its busiest weekends of the year.

The number of parking spaces under normal conditions is already reduced because of the recent completion of the new Summit Complex visitors' center, which redesigned the top of the mountain.

Officials say that snow will affect parking on the summit's west loop, but reservations remain available for all time slots and shuttles will operate from the Devil's Playground area at the 16-mile marker.

More snow is in the weather forecast for the holiday weekend but no significant accumulation is expected.

For more information, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/drivepikespeak.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will be at the summit Friday to update the situation and talk with visitors who come from across the state, the nation and the world to enjoy the breathtaking scenic views and natural beauty.