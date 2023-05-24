El Paso County commissioners receive update on Xcel Energy’s proposed Colorado Power Pathway project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The eastern side of the county, along with Pueblo County and much of the state's eastern plains, are within the proposed area of a $2 billion infrastructure upgrade by Xcel Energy.

El Paso County commissioners received an update on the plan during an informal work session at the county fairgrounds Tuesday.

The project, called the Colorado Power Pathway, is described by Xcel as "(improving) the state’s electric grid and enable future renewable energy development around the state. Colorado’s Power Pathway will increase electric reliability, boost the regional economy and create jobs during construction."

Xcel Energy

There are six segments in the project: Segment 4, which includes parts of Pueblo and Crowley counties, would start construction in 2025 and become operational in 2027; Segment 5 would include El Paso and Pueblo counties and have the same timeline.

Xcel Energy

Before construction can start, Xcel must receive permits from the counties involved, and approval from affected property owners to allow Xcel access.

An El Paso County spokesman said Wednesday that commissioners aren't ready to officially discuss the project until their planners meet with Xcel to finalize plans and vote on the required permit.

Xcel has yet to respond to KRDO for comment Wednesday.