Annual ‘Military Spouse Coffee with the Mayor’ returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs along with The Military Spouse Career Coalition (MSCC) is hosting its annual 'Military Spouse Coffee with the Mayor'.

This will be Mayor John Suther’s last Military Spouse Coffee and he is expected to speak at the event which is set to take place Wednesday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The collaborative effort between community leaders and employers focuses on military spouse appreciation and works to provide community resources to offer support for military families.

The event provides networking opportunities to connect military families to local resources with participants including employment resource centers, job coaches, military-friendly employers, and military spouse employment resource teams from Fort Carson, Peterson-Shiverer Space Base, the Air Force Academy, along with keynote speakers.

For more information about the event, guests can call (719)-385-5253.