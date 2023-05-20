Two unsolved deadly hit-and-run crashes in El Paso County still under investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO)--The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for information on two deadly hit-and-run crashes in El Paso County that happened at the beginning of the year.

The first hit-and-run happened on January 1. CSP said a bicyclist was hit near Fontaine Blvd. and Metropolitan St. between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. According to investigators, a 19-year-old from Colorado Springs died in the crash.

CSP believes the driver was in a 2015-2017 Black Ford Expedition.

Black Ford Expedition example (Colorado State Patrol)

The second crash happened near Constitution Ave. and Waynoka Pl on February 1 in the Cimarron Hills area.

CSP said the crash involved a 2017-2022 gray Ford F-250 and a black Yamaha motorcycle, in front of a Sonic restaurant.

The motorcyclist died in the crash died at a hospital. The driver of the Ford left the scene before crews arrived, according to CSP.

While CSP said the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old from Peyton, did cause the crash investigators still are searching for the vehicle involved.

Suspect vehicle in February 1 crash (Colorado State Patrol)

Anyone with information on either crash is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.