Two unsolved deadly hit-and-run crashes in El Paso County still under investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO)--The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for information on two deadly hit-and-run crashes in El Paso County that happened at the beginning of the year.
The first hit-and-run happened on January 1. CSP said a bicyclist was hit near Fontaine Blvd. and Metropolitan St. between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. According to investigators, a 19-year-old from Colorado Springs died in the crash.
CSP believes the driver was in a 2015-2017 Black Ford Expedition.
The second crash happened near Constitution Ave. and Waynoka Pl on February 1 in the Cimarron Hills area.
CSP said the crash involved a 2017-2022 gray Ford F-250 and a black Yamaha motorcycle, in front of a Sonic restaurant.
The motorcyclist died in the crash died at a hospital. The driver of the Ford left the scene before crews arrived, according to CSP.
While CSP said the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old from Peyton, did cause the crash investigators still are searching for the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information on either crash is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.