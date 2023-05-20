State patrol still searching for deadly hit-and-run suspects in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO)--The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for information on two deadly hit-and-run crashes in Pueblo.

The first hit-and-run happened on January 1. CSP says a bicyclist was hit near Fontaine Blvd. and Metropolitan St. between 2-9 a.m. CSP believes the driver was in a 2015-2017 Black Ford Expedition.

Black Ford Expedition example (Colorado State Patrol)

The second crash happened near Constitution Ave. and Waynoka Pl on February 1.

CSP says the crash involved a 2017-2022 gray Ford F-250 and a black Yamaha motorcycle, in front of a Sonic restaurant.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, while the driver of the Ford left the scene, according to CSP.

Anyone with information on either crash is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.