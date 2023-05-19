Reminding people about risks of fast-rising, swift water in creeks during rainy weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the past week, firefighters have conducted two rescues, and one fatal recovery, of people who somehow ended up in or close to creeks that were affected by flash flooding during heavy rains.

Several victims were successfully rescued from Fountain Creek last week but one victim apparently drowned after his body was recovered Thursday from Monument Creek.

KRDO

Creeks, streams and drainage ditches in the area have low water flow levels during normally dry weather but can rise suddenly and with little warning during rainstorms.

People who happen to be in or near those areas during heavy rain may have little or no time to react and reach higher ground -- especially if the rain may be falling miles upstream and not in the immediate area.

KRDO

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that most of the people requiring rescue are those experiencing homelessness who live along creeks and streams despite an ordinance prohibiting camping within 100 feet of a waterway.

The CSFD regularly trains its firefighters in basic water rescue skills, and has another unit that provides more technical expertise and can actually enter the water to perform a rescue.

KRDO

KRDO will talk with local first responders about safety Friday.