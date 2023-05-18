Judge changes mind about no jail time for Fountain woman charged with having sex with 13-year-old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- On Thursday, a judge changed a plea agreement that originally would have kept Andrea Serrano out of jail for having sex with a young teen boy in her car last spring.

Serrano, of Fountain, accepted a plea deal in February on a charge of incest, but has now received a three-month sentence, minus seven days for time served after her arrest.

Police said that Serrano confessed to the crime and claimed she was drunk at the time; by pleading guilty to incest, she avoided prison time on a more serious charge of sex assault on a child.

Serrano, who turns 32 next month, was convicted of incest despite -- according to the victim's mother -- the absence of a blood relationship.

The sentence includes at least ten years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, and registration as a sex offender upon release from jail.

Serrano became pregnant as a result of the unlawful sexual union and recently gave birth to the child.