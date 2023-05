COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs fire crews are investigating a house fire that happened early this morning, near North Cascade Avenue and Unitah St.

Fire fighters tell us they think it was an electrical fire. Luckily nobody was hurt. Crews were able to get the single occupant out safely.

At last check, crews are still trying to determine when and if they can return home. The fire was isolated to one room.