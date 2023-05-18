Customers report finding Colorado Springs sandwich shop abandoned, unlocked, not processing orders or giving refunds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mystery is apparently developing at the Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant on Garden of the Gods Road on the west side of town.

A customer said that she placed an online order Wednesday night, but she and other customers found no one at the business when they arrived.

Cristen Franklin

She said that the lights were off, no employees or managers were on duty and the doors were unlocked -- leaving the store unsecured.

The customer said that she and others entered the store to ensure that no one was hurt or needed help, and took photos confirming that the business was abandoned.

"Customers have been working together to keep the store secured," she said.

Cristen Franklin

The customer explained that she contacted another Jersey Mike's store about the situation and was told that a manager was on the way -- but hadn't arrived an hour later.

She also said she was told by the other store that she would have to contact the Garden of the Gods location, and not the Jersey Mike's corporation, to request a refund.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will investigate further on Thursday.