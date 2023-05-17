Colorado’s Michael Bennet vows to continue debate in U.S. Senate regarding delay in promoting military officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, renewed his opposition this week to the Department of Defense's decision to postpone all military promotions at the request of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama.

"This is the fifth time," Bennet said during a session on the Senate floor Tuesday night, during an hourlong debate with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

The hold on military promotions and DOD nominees began in February after Tuberville expressed concern about Pentagon policies that support abortion in states that have less restrictive policies than in other states, such as Alabama.

According to Bennet's office, more than 230 military nominations are delayed because of Tuberville’s stance, the first time in history that such a hold has been implemented.

Bennet began challenging the holds in March and said that he will continue to challenge Tuberville "as many times as it takes," implying that the situation threatens national security because of the partisan politics involved.

The controversy is believed to also be a possible factor in the decision over whether to move U.S. Space Command from its temporary home in Colorado Springs, to a permanent home Huntsville, Ala.

However, other members of Colorado's Congressional delegation -- including Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper and Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn -- said Tuesday that the Space Command decision should be based on what's best for national security and not on politics.