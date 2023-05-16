El Paso County commissioners vote to sue state over 2022 passage of bill allowing unionization of county employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a unanimous vote Tuesday, El Paso County's Board of Commissioners agreed to file a lawsuit against the state regarding a bill passed in the final days of last year's legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis.

The legislation -- Senate Bill 22-230 -- allows county employees to unionize and requires counties to pay for the cost of collective bargaining.

Commissioners held a news conference after their Tuesday meeting to elaborate on the lawsuit; a county spokesman said that commissioners decided to file suit now because the law becomes effective July 1.

Commissioners said that the law is the latest example of unfunded state mandates -- new laws that don't provide funding for compliance -- and forces counties with limited budgets to spend millions of dollars that could be better used for road maintenance and other essential county services.

According to a cost analysis report provided by the county, annual compliance costs would range from $6 million to $54 million in added personnel costs and other expenses.

Commissioners are asking that a judge review the law for its potential impacts and determine whether it violates the state constitution; no timeline has been established yet for the lawsuit to be heard in court.

Also present to share their opposition to the law were Don Wilson, a state representative for northern El Paso County; Commissioner Chris Richardson, from Elbert County; and Kevin Grantham, Fremont County Commissioner and a former state senator.

Grantham said that his county hasn't decided whether to file a separate lawsuit and will likely join El Paso County's action.

Commissioners say that there is strong bipartisan opposition to the law, but believe it had political motivations behind it; the law excludes smaller counties of fewer than 7,500 people.

Daneya Esgar, a former state representative from Pueblo County, co-sponsored the Senate bill.