Colorado Springs’ stormwater infrastructure holds up well after recent storms but more improvements still needed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Managers of the city's stormwater system that conveys run-off after rainy and snowy weather, said that the drainage infrastructure performed well during last week's heavy rainstorms.

"We were getting calls from people before the storms, asking us where the flooding would be," said Tim Biolchini, the city's stormwater capital program manager. "But for the most part, we didn't have significant flooding because of the improvements we've made since 2016."

That was the year the city agreed to spend $460 million over 20 years for 71 stormwater upgrades; officials made the agreement with Pueblo County in an attempt to prevent a lawsuit over that county's dissatisfaction with Fountain Creek water quality that was affected by sewage breaks and other stormwater issues upstream.

"We're halfway through that list and ahead of schedule so far," Biolchini said. "But that doesn't mean we've fixed everything. There may be some areas that we haven't heard about yet, because new issues are always popping up. But we don't have entire flooded intersections like we used to."

The city's budget for stormwater projects includes a $1.5 million annual allocation from the general fund and another $17 million-$20 million annually from a stormwater fee to residents and businesses.

However, that fee -- which voters passed in 2017 at the urging of Mayor John Suthers after a previous fee was rescinded in 2011 due to strong public criticism -- was increased in 2020 when the city lost a federal lawsuit for prior stormwater violations.

The city was fined $2 million and ordered to commit to an additional 15 stormwater projects over 15 years.

"The Pueblo agreement doesn't address every single problem we have," Biolchini explained. "We've done the major projects but there are many smaller projects to go. Our goal is to finish the Pueblo agreement projects ahead of time, so that when we're finished, we can choose the projects we want to do that weren't on the list."

He added that the city also seeks grants and other funding sources to help finance stormwater upgrades.

"With inflation, the cost of construction is rising," Biolchini said. "Growth actually helps because developers are forced to improve channels when they put infrastructure in. But those channels also increase the volume of water we get."

Biolchini spoke from the intersection of Chelton Road and Santa Rosa Street -- near Citadel Mall -- one of the city's most notorious flooding areas until the city completed a major upgrade there.

Earlier this year, the city announced that it had finished a major stormwater project in North Douglas Creek, under Interstate 25 and Sinton Road; the city also revealed that it would assume responsibility for addressing a longtime drainage problem at the intersection of Siferd Boulevard and Date Street, a project scheduled for completion next year.