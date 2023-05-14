Cripple Creek donkey release postponed

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)--The Cripple Creek donkey release scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

The Two Mile High Club, responsible for the event, posted on its website Thursday, saying they were postponing the release for safety reasons. They cited recent snowstorms in Cripple Creek, including a forecast of more moisture this week.

"The safety of those making their way to attend this event and our beloved herd of donkeys is

paramount," Two Mile High Club President Brandon Westhoff wrote.

Westhoff said they'll announce a new donkey release date next week.

The more than 90-year-old tradition of Donkey Derby Days was in question for 2023 as the event faced a $30,000 financial shortfall just a few months ago.

A release from the co-chair of the event previously said the event will go on this year thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors from all over the country and event support from the city of Cripple Creek and the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Center.

"So many generous people stepped up to save this event, and our committee has been working hard to make it bigger and better than ever, despite the tough start," Westhoff wrote.