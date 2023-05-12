Skip to Content
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offering free admission to all moms this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Mother’s Day Weekend, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is offering free admission to all moms on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. 

The museum says you can reserve tickets at this link, or walk-ups are also welcome.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offers an immersive and universally accessible look into the journey of Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

