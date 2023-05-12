Three-week closure of segment of south Marksheffel Road Marksheffel Project begins Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular southeast-side commuter route will be closed until early June because of a widening project as part of a 2,000-unit housing development scheduled to start this year.

Starting Monday, a two-mile stretch of Marksheffel Road -- between Bradley Road and Fontaine Boulevard -- will close to allow for the project.

KRDO

The city's head traffic engineer said that the closure will allow the widening project to proceed faster, provide better safety for workers and improve infrastructure in the area before 2,000 homes are built over the next five to ten years.

KRDO

The only detour is a drive of several miles west to Powers Boulevard; while some residents worry that it will increase traffic congestion, the traffic engineer said that Powers can handle the additional vehicles and the length of traffic signals will be changed, if needed, to accommodate the extra traffic.

KRDO

There are no businesses and only one existing housing subdivision along the project route; those residents won't be able to travel north on Marksheffel to reach Bradley, but can use existing access to and from Fontaine, near the Lorson Ranch community.