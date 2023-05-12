Colorado Springs fall youth soccer registration opens next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Registration for fall youth soccer in Colorado Springs opens on Monday, May 15.

According to the city, the registration fee will be waived for the first 460 kids to sign up. Free spots are available in parks citywide from PreK-4th grade. Most spots will be available in the youngest age divisions and at practice locations in southeast and central Colorado Springs.

“We are proud to make youth sports accessible to more families in our community through this impactful program created by Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Making soccer free means access to a healthy and beneficial activity for kids regardless of their income bracket. They are learning about teamwork, respect, and, most importantly, having fun.”

According to the city, since the program was created that allows for free registration, participation in the city’s youth soccer program has more than doubled across all age divisions. It’s possible thanks to grants from the Daniels Fund and the Dakota Foundation. Additional funding for this effort has been provided by Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Gazette Charities Foundation, and the Schuck Foundation.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/YouthSports to learn more about the program and register to play.