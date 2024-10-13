Rollover 3 car accident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A three-car accident shut down the ramp onto I-25 from Rockrimmon Sunday night.

Colorado Springs Police say despite the vehicle rollover no one was taken to the hospital after being evaluated by medical personnel on the scene.

A member of CSPD on the scene said one vehicle ran a light causing the crash, but at this point, Colorado Springs Police aren't sure who ran the light. Officers ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.