Rollover 3 car accident in Colorado Springs

Published 10:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A three-car accident shut down the ramp onto I-25 from Rockrimmon Sunday night.

Colorado Springs Police say despite the vehicle rollover no one was taken to the hospital after being evaluated by medical personnel on the scene.

A member of CSPD on the scene said one vehicle ran a light causing the crash, but at this point, Colorado Springs Police aren't sure who ran the light. Officers ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

