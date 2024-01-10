El Paso County approves the 2024 budget

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. (KRDO) -- El Paso County has approved its 2024 budget. The new plan focuses on improvements to infrastructure and public services, while also prioritizing public health and safety.

The budget comes out to 491.6 million dollars in total. 215 million dollars will go toward meeting the essential needs of El Paso County. The key areas of investment include public safety funding, and the District Attorney, Sheriff, and Coroner's Offices will receive significant funding.

The budget will also invest in road and storm-water infrastructures and staffing in the veteran’s service office in response to the Pact Act. In addition, the budget will allocate 31.7 million dollars in TABOR refunds for residents. That translates to a $134 credit on property tax bills for nearly 236,000 properties.

El Paso County is recognized as maintaining the lowest property tax, mill levy requirements, and per capita tax cost among Colorado's ten largest counties.

