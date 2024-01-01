46th annual ‘Rescue Run’, Colorado Springs tradition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There was a lot of excitement at the 46th annual Rescue Run.

It occurred at Norris Penrose Event Center, where over a thousand people participated.

It's the El Paso County Search and Rescue's largest fundraiser of the year.

All proceeds from the race go towards the El Paso County Search and Rescue team.

The group budget comes primarily from public donations; they receive a few grants yearly.

However, fundraisers are crucial in supporting the volunteer-based organization.

Runners who participated in the event say they are thrilled to begin the new year and support such a great cause.

Officials from the Search and Rescue team tell KRDO 13 that they rescue more than 150 people yearly and that each rescue mission requires around twenty volunteers dedicating hundreds of hours to the community.

The El Paso County Search and Rescue responds to calls for those lost or injured in the woods or on a trail.

Anyone who would like to become involved can click this link.